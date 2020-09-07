‘Jurassic Park’ Stars Sam Neill And Jeff Goldblum Reunite For Musical Duet

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum remember each other well.

On Monday, the “Jurassic Park” stars reunited for a video shared on Twitter in which the two sit together at a piano to perform a duet.

For their duet, Neill and Goldblum sang a very lounge-y rendition of the classic song “I Remember You”, famously sung by Doris Day, among others.

The two actors are also reuniting to star together in the upcoming sequel “Jurassic World: Dominion”, which is currently in production.

Last week, Goldblum also appeared for an interview on the Entertainment Weekly web show “Couch Surfing” and shared how starstruck he was by Cate Blanchett on the set of “Thor: Ragnarok”.

“Cate Blanchett plays Hela, that powerfully cosmically powerful witchy woman. She’s so good. I’m deeply star-struck with her. She’s spectacular,” he said.