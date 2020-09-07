‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Set For Production In New York In October

“Gossip Girl” is finally plotting the course for its return.

According to Variety, the highly anticipated reboot is planning to be in production in New York this October, with shooting set to start as early as the end of this month.

RELATED: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Postponed To 2021 Due To Coronavirus

Production on the 10-episode series was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic after originally intending to begin production in March.

Set eight years after the original series, the reboot will explore the elite New York social scene and how modern social media has changed everything.

In an Ask Me Anything on Twitter, reboot creator Joshua Safran teased that the new series will be “very, very queer” and will feature far more diversity than the original show.

It is very, very queer. — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) September 7, 2020

The majority of characters being diverse and/or queer. — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) September 7, 2020

Since I created this version, they're all my favorite. That said, there has been one character that has been the easiest for me to write, like Georgina was the first time around. Ask closer and I'll tell you! — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) September 7, 2020

RELATED: Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford Reminisce About ‘Gossip Girl’: It Is ‘Very Hard To Watch’

Kristen Bell is slated to return as narrator of the series, along with a new cast including Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Whitney Peak.

The show will premiere in 2021.