Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly no longer receiving money from Prince Charles after stepping down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

It was announced last week that Harry and Meghan, who vowed to “work to become financially independent” when they announced they’d be quitting royal duties in January, had signed a huge deal with Netflix.

Newsweek then reported Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were no longer receiving money from Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate.

It was previously revealed that 95 per cent of funding for their private office came from Charles’ estate.

The latest news comes after their Netflix deal was revealed last week.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Harry and Meghan, who now live in Santa Barbara with their 1-year-old son Archie, had signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

The couple have also founded a still-unnamed production company to handle their media venture.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Harry and Meghan added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”