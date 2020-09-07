Woman’s Body Found In Royal Park Near Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace Home

A woman’s body was found near Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace home at the end of last month.

Sky News claimed the woman’s body was found in the Round Pond in Kensington Gardens, which sits in front of Kensington Palace in west London, just after 7 a.m. BST on August 29.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Kensington Gardens W2 at 7.09 a.m. on Saturday, 29 August to a report of the concern for the safety of a woman.

“The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but is not thought to be suspicious. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased.”

Kensington Palace and Kensington Gardens, London, 2018. Artist Historic England Staff Photographer. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were thought to be away at Balmoral that weekend with the kids having a socially-distanced reunion with the Queen.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also live at the palace, but it’s not known if any royals were home that day.

The Daily Mail reported over the weekend that the family of artist Endellion Lycett Green, granddaughter of former poet laureate Sir John Betjeman, had wrongly been informed that the body was her.

Police are yet to identify the woman.