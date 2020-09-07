Cardi B Says A Donald Trump Supporter Tried To ‘Dox My Home’

Cardi B is tired of the harassment she faces from Donald Trump’s supporters.

The “WAP” rapper, who has been outspoken about politics, took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to express her frustrations.

“I’m not gonna show my face on this video. I look like s**t, I feel like s**t. I’m a little sick,” she said. “It’s not a secret that I use my platform for people to vote. I love politics. I endorse the Democratic party. Everybody knows I don’t f**k with Trump like that,”

“They be degrading me,” Cardi continued. “They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f**k. Let me tell you something. S**t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire. I literally hired a private investigator, and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f**king teenager. His parents were f**king shook.”

The most recent harassment was sparked after Cardi got into a Twitter spat with conservative activist Candace Owens.

“Just like I can make people pop their pussy and have a good time, and make them feel like a bad b***h, I can also encourage millions of followers to go vote,” Cardi said on Instagram, responding to Owens.

“You’re saying Joe Biden is pandering because he’s using a popular figure like me,” she continued. “But your president, the guy that you f**king love so much, he panders as well too.”

She added, “Let me tell you something, b***h. I pay so much money in taxes. I’m a good American.”

“I’m gonna keep telling my millions of followers to vote until we get your president out of here,” Cardi added before going back to her chicken noodle soup. “I’m tired of this.”