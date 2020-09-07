J.K. Simmons Discusses That Awkward Oscars Head Bump Moment With Lupita Nyong’o: ‘I Was A Little Nervous’

J.K. Simmons spoke about that awkward head bump moment with Lupita Nyong’o at the 2015 Oscars in a new interview on this week’s “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast.

The actor, who nabbed the Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in “Whiplash”, accepted the prestigious award from Nyong’o, but things got a little awkward as they appeared to touch heads as she handed it to him.

Simmons shared, according to Uproxx: “There’s a billion people watching, and you’re in the Kodak theatre with every famous actor you grew up watching, so I was a little nervous, and I never actually wrote an acceptance speech.

“I had a theme in mind… and I wanted to talk about what’s most important in life, which is family. So, I’m kind of formulating my thoughts and walking up on stage, and Lupita Nyong’o was going to hand me the trophy and I reach out with one hand to take the trophy, and I reach out with the other hand to shake her hand, like we’re two dudes making a business deal, and then I realized, ‘Oh no, it’s Hollywood. You’re supposed to do the fake kiss on the cheek.’

“So, I kind of awkwardly go in for the fake kiss on the cheek thing, and I gave her a little of a head butt. But [thankfully] not enough to take her down,” Simmons continued.

The star also spoke about why he wasn’t always bothered about awards shows during the interview. Give it a listen here and give Simmons’ Oscars speech a watch above.