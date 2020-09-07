Ozzy Osbourne Doesn’t Have The ‘Slightest Interest’ In A Black Sabbath Reunion Show

Ozzy Osbourne is happy being solo.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne responded to the idea of doing a Black Sabbath reunion show at some point in the future.

“Not for me. It’s done. The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with [drummer] Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that,” he said.

Black Sabbath ended their multi-decade run with a series of concerts in Birmingham in 2017.

“It would have been so nice. I don’t know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice,” he said.

“I’ve talked to [Tony Iommi] a few times, but I don’t have any of the slightest interest in [doing another gig],” Osbourne added. “Maybe Tony’s getting bored now.”

In an interview on SiriusXM earlier this year, band member Eddie Trunk said he was open to the idea of a reunion.

“I think that it would be good, if we could do that,” he said. “The hard thing is, certainly with Sabbath, because it’s such a big thing, you can’t just do an occasional show, because of the crew, and you have the whole setup. It would have to be a year or an 18-month tour… I’m not opposed to doing anything; I just would do it in a different way.”