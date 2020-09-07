JoJo Siwa Drives Iggy Azalea And Tinashe Around In JoJo Siwa-Themed Car

JoJo Siwa, Iggy Azalea and Tinashe have joined forces for a fun collab.

To promote her latest single with Tinashe, “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching”, the “Fancy” rapper, 30, joined the YouTube sensation, 17, for a drive around Los Angeles in a Siwa-themed car.

RELATED: James Charles Receives ‘Death Threats’ After Giving JoJo Siwa A Makeover

After Azalea fangirled over Siwa, revealing, “I just go deep into the Internet and somehow it always leads me back to your channel,” the unlikely duo picked up the “You” singer to announced the new track.

But the fun-filled cruise doesn’t end there, the group dance to the new music, taste JoJo Siwa-flavoured ice cream and admire the decked out car.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Introduces Fans To Her Boyfriend Mark Bontempo In TikTok Video

Azalea and Tinashe have previously collaborated on 2014’s “All Hands On Deck”.

“Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” is available now.