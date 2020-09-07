Celine Dion Teams Up With Lebanese Designer To Help The People Of Beirut After Horrific Explosion

Celine Dion is doing her bit to help the people of Beirut.
The singer is working with Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad to raise money for Offre Joie, which is a non-profit that’s currently focused on disaster relief for the people affected by last month’s horrific explosion.
At least 190 people were killed in the blast, with thousands more injured and over 200,000 homes destroyed.
Dion, who has worn the designer’s clothing before, including to the 2017 Grammy Awards, donned a “Rise From The Ashes” T-shirt in an Instagram post, writing: “I am joining @zuhairmuradprivate and @zuhairmuradofficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in the recent devastating tragedy.
“100 per cent of the profits from this limited-edition tee support the relief efforts of @offre.joie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs.”
RELATED: The Weeknd Donates $300,000 To Support Beirut Explosion Victims
View this post on Instagram
I am joining @zuhairmuradprivate and @zuhairmuradofficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in the recent devastating tragedy. 100% of the profits from this limited-edition tee support the relief efforts of @offre.joie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs. Please join us and get yours by clicking the link in the bio. – Celine xx… #RiseFromTheAshes . Je me joins à @zuhairmuradprivate et @zuhairmuradofficial afin d’aider les habitants de Beyrouth qui ont tant perdu dans la récente tragédie dévastatrice. 100% des profits des ventes de ce t-shirt en édition limitée iront directement soutenir les efforts de @offre.joie qui travaille sur le terrain pour répondre aux besoins humanitaires. Joignez-vous à nous et obtenez votre t-shirt en cliquant le lien dans la bio. – Céline xx…
RELATED: Amal And George Clooney Donate $100,000 After Beirut Explosion
The likes of Kate Beckinsale, Sofia Vergara, and Mena Massoud have also been promoting the campaign.
View this post on Instagram
I am joining @zuhairmuradprivate in helping the people of Beirut. They have lost so much in this tragedy. 100% of the profits from this limited edition t-shirt will support the relief efforts of the Lebanese Red Cross and Offrejoie who are on the ground responders in Beirut. Get your tee at represent.com/Beirut #RiseFromTheAshes
View this post on Instagram
I am joining @zuhairmuradprivate and @zuhairmuradofficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in this devastating tragedy. 100% of the profits from this limited edition tee support the relief efforts of Offrejoie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs. Please join us and get yours at represent.com/beirut (link to buy in bio) #RiseFromTheAshes
View this post on Instagram
I am joining @zuhairmuradprivate and @zuhairmuradofficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in this devastating tragedy. 100% of the profits from this limited edition tee support the relief efforts of Offrejoie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs. Please join us and get yours at represent.com/beirut (link to buy in bio) #RiseFromTheAshes
Dion has a personal connection to Lebanon, with her late husband René Angelil being Lebanese on his mother’s side.