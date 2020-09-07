Celine Dion Teams Up With Lebanese Designer To Help The People Of Beirut After Horrific Explosion

Celine Dion is doing her bit to help the people of Beirut.

The singer is working with Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad to raise money for Offre Joie, which is a non-profit that’s currently focused on disaster relief for the people affected by last month’s horrific explosion.

At least 190 people were killed in the blast, with thousands more injured and over 200,000 homes destroyed.

Dion, who has worn the designer’s clothing before, including to the 2017 Grammy Awards, donned a “Rise From The Ashes” T-shirt in an Instagram post, writing: “I am joining @zuhairmuradprivate and @zuhairmuradofficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in the recent devastating tragedy.

“100 per cent of the profits from this limited-edition tee support the relief efforts of @offre.joie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs.”

The likes of Kate Beckinsale, Sofia Vergara, and Mena Massoud have also been promoting the campaign.

Dion has a personal connection to Lebanon, with her late husband René Angelil being Lebanese on his mother’s side.