Ozzy Osbourne To Address Trying To Kill Wife Sharon In New Doc: ‘Not Exactly One Of My Greatest Achievements’

Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about a dark time in his life.

Ahead of the release of the A&E doc, “The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne”, fans have an inside look at the rock icon, 71, recalling the moment when he tried to kill his wife Sharon Osbourne in 1989.

Both Ozzy and Sharon will address the scary moment.

According to “The Talk” host, 67, she was sitting down to read after putting their kids to bed when Ozzy entered the room. Sharon says she didn’t recognize her husband because of the drugs he was taking.

“I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die,'” she explained. “He was calm — very calm — then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me and I was feeling for stuff on the table. I felt the panic button and I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there.”

And to Ozzy, he says it was “not exactly one of my greatest achievements” however, he says he “felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful.”

He explained, “All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, ‘Why am I here?’ And he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder.’”

Following the incident, Ozzy was sentenced to six months at a medical detention centre.

“The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” premieres Sept. 7 on A&E.