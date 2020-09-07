‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Loved Figuring Out How To Play Princess Diana

Emma Corrin is excited to be playing Princess Diana on “The Crown”

The 24-year-old actress is on the new cover of British Vogue, and in the issue she opens up about landing the iconic role in the Netflix series’ upcoming fourth season.

“I didn’t tell anyone for a while,” she says of getting the part. “I love my mates but I think it would have got out.”

She admits that she wasn’t able to hide the news well, and her friends eventually guess.

“My friends from school did this incredible thing, where they made me a scrapbook filled with all of the screenshots from our group WhatsApp, where I have said, ‘Oh my God, guys, I’ve been invited to read,'” Corrin recalls. “Or a random conversation we’d had four years ago when I said, ‘Isn’t Diana amazing!’”

Emma Corrin. Photo: Charlotte Wales for British Vogue

Talking about getting into character, Corrin says, “I feel I’ve got to know Diana like you would a friend. I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her. I suppose, over time, you kind of start to patch together a sense of empathy and a sense of understanding. I love figuring people out.”

Corrin also shared what it was like getting to wear a replica of Diana’s wedding dress.

“The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me,” she said. “We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress – I think it was Lancaster House in London – and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on, because it’s massive. I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it’s so … It’s her.”