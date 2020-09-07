Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Officially Paid Back The $4.1 Million They Spent On Renovating Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially repaid the £2.4 million (around $4.1 million) cost they spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage in 2018, ET Canada can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex.

“This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of The Duke and his family.”

“There was never any expectation or request from the Royal Family or the Crown Estate to repay this but they have felt it was important to do so and this is why they proactively offered to repay as soon as the move was announced,” a source close to the couple also told Harper’s Bazaar.

It was previously suggested Harry and Meghan might pay the money back in instalments.

The news comes as Harry and Meghan’s rep also told ET Canada that the couple are no longer receiving money from Prince Charles after stepping down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

It was revealed last week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who vowed to “work to become financially independent” when they announced they’d be quitting royal duties in January, had signed a huge deal with Netflix.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Harry and Meghan, who now live in Santa Barbara with their 1-year-old son Archie, had signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

The couple have also founded a still-unnamed production company to handle their media venture.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Harry and Meghan added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”