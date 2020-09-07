Ridley Scott On The Future Of ‘Alien’, Says Any Additions Won’t Revisit ‘Prometheus’ World

Ridley Scott is giving fans hope of more “Alien” movies.

The famed director, 82, chatted with Forbes about the future of the franchise, revealing that while there may be more movies they will not be in the “Prometheus” world.

Scott was behind the original “Alien” in 1979. He later brought the world back in 2012’s “Prometheus” and 2017’s “Alien: Covenant.”

“That’s in process. We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Covenant,’” he explained. “Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because ‘Prometheus’ woke it up very well.”

He added, “But you know, you’re asking fundamental questions like, ‘Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word to franchise?’ That’s always the fundamental question.”

Following Ridley’s original “Alien”, he passed the torch to James Cameron for“Aliens” and then David Fincher for “Alien 3,” and Jean-Pierre Jeunet with “Alien: Resurrection.”