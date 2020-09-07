A Filmmaker Forges An Unusual Friendship In New Trailer For ‘My Octopus Teacher’

By Becca Longmire.

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for “My Octopus Teacher”.

The documentary, which is now available to watch on the streaming service, tells the story of a movie-maker who ends up having an unusual friendship.

RELATED: Netflix Debuts Trailer For Gritty Young Adult Series ‘Grand Army’

A synopsis reads, “A filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world.”

“What she taught me was to feel that you’re part of this place, not a visitor,” he says in the recently-released clip. “That’s a huge difference.”

RELATED: Harry & Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Production Deal With Netflix

The narration also sees the man in question visit his octopus friend as often as possible, explaining how he is going through a “radical change” in his life, and being in the ocean has played a huge part in that.

See more in the clip above.

Click to View Gallery

Fall TV Preview 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP