Dwayne Johnson Donates Sneakers To New Jersey Firefighters

Dwayne Johnson is thanking the first responders.

On Sunday, the actor shared a video announcing that he donated brand new sneakers from Under Armour to the fighters at the Ridgefield Fire Department in New Jersey.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson And Family ‘Have All Tested Positive For COVID-19’

In the video, Jillian Crane of the First Responders Children’s Foundation reads a note from Johnson to the firefighters.

“To the baddass firefighters at the Ridgefield Fire Department Engine number two, thank you,” Crane read aloud. “During these tough times, you have protected your families, our loved ones and our communities. As a small mahalo, from myself and Under Armour, here’s my newly released Project Rock PR3s. Hopefully these will help the hardest workers in the room kick ass even more. Gratitude and respect, Dwayne Johnson.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Surprises High School Grad With Heartwarming Investment

Ridgefield Chief David Brierty said, “It was unreal, such a moving surprise for us. I am truly humbled by the generosity and kindness of The Rock, Under Armour and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”