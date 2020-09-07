Mick Jagger Promises New Rolling Stones Music When The Band Can Record ‘In Safe Circumstances’

Mick Jagger is teasing the possibility of new music from the Rolling Stones.

The frontman, 77, chatted with Rolling Stone magazine, revealing the band will be back together to record new music when circumstances are safe.

The band’s “No Filter” tour was put on hold following the coronavirus outbreak.

“I don’t know when we’re gonna get together at the moment. We don’t know when we’re going to get together and record. It’s got to be in safe circumstances and all that stuff,” he explained.

“I’m sure we’ll get together soon, but I’ve got to finish off the stuff we’ve already done,” he added. “So that gives me an opportunity now to get that out of the way. It sounds good. It’s pretty varied. A bit of all kinds of different kinds of music in there.”

The Stones’ latest read, Goats Head Soup, is streaming now.