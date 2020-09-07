Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Falls Off Scooter While Wearing A Cast In Hilarious Video

Tyler Hubbard is eating “humble pie”.

The Florida George Line musician has been using a scooter to help him get around after having a cast put on due to a recent surgery after a dirt bike accident ruptured his Achilles tendon and broke a bone in his ankle.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard And Brian Kelley Detail Upcoming Album

And to prove just how difficult things have been for him, Hubbard shared a pair of videos on his Instagram account showing him leaving his front door while using the scooter, only to fall down a step.

Despite the apparently painful spill, Hubbard sad that he and wife Hayley “laughed until we cried” watching the video.

RELATED: Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter Crushes Toddler Candy Challenge And Earns A Fistful Of Chocolate Chips

Hubbard has been sharing updates about his recovery from the injury on his Instagram, including a photo over the weekend showing his scooter rigged up with a microphone stand.