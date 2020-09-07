Selena Gomez Reminds Fans ‘COVID-19 Is Not Fake News’ Ahead Of ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ Theatrical Release

Selena Gomez wants fans to remember how serious the coronavirus is.

The actress/singer, 28, took to Instagram ahead of the theatrical release of “The Broken Hearts Gallery”, a flick she serves as executive producer on, to remind fans to stay safe.

“‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ finally comes out on Friday! I am excited to produce a film directed and written by a first-time female filmmaker @nkrinsky,” she captioned a trailer for the flick. “Although you can see this movie in some theatres, remember that COVID-19 is not fake news.”

She added, “So please follow safety guidelines in order to enjoy the movie experience with the lowest risk possible.”

The film follows Lucy, played by Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers”), a New York art gallery assistant, who was just dumped by her boyfriend. After running into Nick, played by Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”), multiple times on the street, the pair start their own gallery of broken hearts.

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) and Molly Gordon (“Booksmart”) also star.

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” hit big screens on Sept. 11.