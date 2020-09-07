Joshua Jackson Gives Loving Birthday Tribute To Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson is giving Jodie Turner-Smith all his love in a sweet birthday message for his wife.
The “Queen & Slim” star turned 34 on Sept. 7 so Jackson dedicated an Instagram post to her accompanied by a glowing picture of Turner-Smith in a bikini.
The message accompanying the post reads: “Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife.”
He continues, praising their life together, “Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world. This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way. Love, Josh”.
The happy couple shares a newborn daughter, Janie, who was born in April.