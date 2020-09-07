‘This Morning’ Broadcasts Live From Liverpool Naturists And Just Misses An R-Rated Moment

** WARNING – The video above shows slight nudity around the 2:50 mark.

“This Morning” got a little wild Monday morning.

During British morning show’s live broadcast, live from a nudist beach club in Liverpool, a member almost flashed the camera, leaving hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and viewers shocked.

Schofield and Willoughby chatted with their correspondent Josie Gibson from the beach, where the film crew used props and clever camera angles to avoid any nudity being shown on screen but one man’s manhood just missed being shown on live tv.

“That was close,” Schofield shouts at the end of the segment.

Twitter erupted with laughter at the close call. Take a look at some of the reaction:

