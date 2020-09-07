Chrissy Teigen Shares Update On Her Pregnancy After Experiencing ‘Spotting’ And ‘Pain’: ‘All Is Well’

Chrissy Teigen says “all is well” with her third pregnancy.

The model, 34, shared an update with fans after experiencing some “spotting” and “pain”.

The Cravings author posted a video of a recent ultrasound, where she wrote, “On weekends we freak out!”

“Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut,” she explained. “One day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own.”

She added, “All is well.”

Teigen and her husband John Legend share two children together, daughter Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Last month, Teigen and Legend surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy in the singer’s music video for his latest single, “Wild”.