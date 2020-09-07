Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Share New Family Pictures For Labour Day

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are marking Labour Day weekend with new family pics.

Sharing two new pictures on Instagram, J.Lo wrote, “Wishing everyone Peace and Love ❤️ Happy Labor Day!”

In the first picture, the singer and baseball player stand at the base of tree while their four children are scattered in the branches above. The second photo is more candid and they all snuggle together next to their Miami home.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Experiencing ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Billie Eilish And Her Daughter Emme: ‘It Was Mind-Blowing For Me’

Wishing everyone Peace and Love ❤️ Happy Labor Day! @arod pic.twitter.com/3AOvBQ7iwk — jlo (@JLo) September 7, 2020

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shares Nibling Brendon’s Story In Short Film

The blended family is made up of Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 12, who she shares with ex- Marc Anthony and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his past marriage.

ARod shared the same picture with the caption, “Tree cheers!”

The power couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding.