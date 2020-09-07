LeBron James’ Kids Won’t Visit Him In NBA Bubble

LeBron James is having a hard time getting his kids to visit him in the NBA “bubble”.

The reason? “There’s nothing for them to do,” the basketball star told reporters according to Yahoo! Sports.

The NBA “bubble” refers to the Disney World Campus where the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams have been in lockdown in since the NBA decided to restart its season after the COVID-19 hiatus.

James further explains, “It makes no sense for them to be here. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside. Come back in. Go outside. Come back in. They can stay in L.A., and they’re great. There’s literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place. Let’s be honest.”

James has three children Bronny, 15, Bryce, 13, and Zhuri, 5.

The star also admits that it has been difficult staying there. “I miss the hell out of my family,” he said, according to USA Today. “My wife, my kids, my mother. And so on and so on. It’s a huge challenge.”