Prince Harry Files Legal Complaint Against British Newspaper Over Invictus Fundraiser Claims

Prince Harry has filed a legal complaint against The Sunday Times.

The filing comes after the British paper claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal “scuppered” plans to have a television fundraiser for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

“The event was shelved because the primary revenue generator was ticket sales from a live concert in Los Angeles in the Spring of 2021,” a statement read. “Given current global circumstances with COVID, the event needed to be reconceptualised.”

It added that postponing the fundraiser was an “independent decision” before the Netflix deal was made.

“The Duke remains committed as ever to the Invictus Games, which he founded, and the Invictus Games Foundation of which he is Patron,” a spokesperson said.

Prince Harry has filed a legal complaint against a Sunday Times report claiming the Sussexes' Netflix deal "scuppered" plans for a TV fundraising event for @WeAreInvictus.

Prince Harry also “looks forward to making the Invictus Games The Hague” a “huge success” in 2021, adding, “as they have always been.”

ET Canada has reached out for comment.

The first Invictus Games were in London in 2014. After serving, Harry started the games for wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel to find a second lease in life.

It was announced last week that Prince Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year Netflix deal that includes producing documentaries, a docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.