Prince William Pens Open Letter To The Air Ambulance Community

Prince William is thanking the air ambulance community.

Having been an air ambulance pilot himself, the Duke of Cambridge knows the “tireless dedication” that goes into it.

Prince William flew with the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 to 2017.

“Having seen first-hand the incredible work of air ambulance teams both on the front line and behind the scenes, I hold a profound respect for all that you do,” he wrote in an open letter.

“Whether you are part of the critical care team bringing vital medical support to patients when every second counts; an engineer who ensures that crews can be safely deployed at a moment’s notice; or a volunteer working to keep the service running, the country owes you an enormous debt of gratitude.”

The letter helped mark the start of Air Ambulance Week 2020.

He continued, “The outbreak of COVID-19 has presented an immeasurably difficult challenge to all emergency responders. You have had to adapt to new ways of working throughout the pandemic – while continuing to provide a crucial lifeline to those who need it most.”

“However, I know from experience that a wonderful spirit runs through the air ambulance community and I encourage everyone to continue to take time to support one another through these difficult times.”

While saying he was “enormously grateful” for everyone who works for the air ambulance services, he also pointed out how “fundraising activities have been curtailed” due to the pandemic.

Prince Wiliam concluded, “our tireless dedication to saving lives and helping those in times of greatest need is a source of huge pride for our country.”

We're delighted to mark the start of Air Ambulance Week 2020 with an open letter written by HRH The Duke of Cambridge to the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities thanking all who work, volunteer & support them in their tireless efforts in helping to save lives every day across the UK pic.twitter.com/XhYKArgdTT — Air Ambulances UK (@AirAmbulancesUK) September 7, 2020

William has been patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity since March. His aunt, the Countess of Wessex, is patron of the Thames Vallery Air Ambulance who saved her life in 2001 when she suffered complications from an ectopic pregnancy.