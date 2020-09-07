Jaden Smith And Sofia Richie Share ‘Flirty’ Beach Day

Jaden Smith And Sofia Ritchie shared a fun day in the sun in Malibu.

The two made waves after photos of the two hanging out on the beach surfaced online. Smith wore bright pink swim trunks while Richie matched him in a floral hot pink bikini. They were spotted holding hands and spent the whole day flirting with each other. A source told E! News that they “only had eyes for each other”.

Smith and Richie dated previously in 2012 when they were both 14-years-old. Most recently Richie split from her on-again off-again partner of three years Scott Disick in August.

