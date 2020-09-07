‘Riverdale’ Casts Steps Out In Vancouver After Quarantining

The cast of “Riverdale” are back in North Hollywood to film the hit show.

They all took to different spots in Vancouver to take in the heatwave the city is going through.

KJ Apa hit up a local Starbucks for his walk, while Lili Reinhart took her dog, Milo, for a stroll.

The same day, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch were spotting grabbing coffee and taking their dogs, Truffle and Olive, respectively, for a walk.

Later on Sunday, the stars documented their get together that included Casey Cott.

Both Reinhart and Petsch posted Instagram Stories of their oceanside rendezvous.

“Riverdale” is just one of the many shows to resume production in Vancouver.