Elsa Pataky Shares Bath Photo Of Chris Hemsworth For Father’s Day

Elsa Pataky is celebrating Father’s Day in Australia with this photo of husband Chris Hemsworth.

The actress posted a cute photo on Instagram of Hemsworth taking a bath with one of their three children. In the shot, Hemsworth gets a little silly with his face covered in bath suds and their child wearing photoshopped sunglasses.

She captioned the photo: “A little late, but happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there. specially to this one 😆 @chrishemsworth 😍”.

Father’s Day is celebrated in Australia on Sept. 6.

Pataky and Hemsworth were married in 2010 and share three children together: India Rose, 8, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 6.

