Fans Support Jill Duggar After She Admits To Having An Alcoholic Drink

Jill Duggar drank on her recent date night and fans are living for it.

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star posted a picture of her dinner date with husband Derick Dillard on Instagram with the caption “🥰Date night with my favorite person @derickdillard ❤️ We’ve missed our regular date night outings during covid and have had lots of in home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date!”

What caught fans’ attention, however, is the conspicuous drink on the table. A fan asked Duggar what the drink was and she admitted it was an alcoholic pina colada.

Fans were overwhelmingly supportive with messages congratulating her on the decision with one fan telling her to “live [her] best life!”

The TLC show “19 Kids and Counting” focused on the Duggar family who are devout independent Baptist and followed very strict rules including regulating how their kids dressed and who they dated.