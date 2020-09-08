Joe Exotic Asks Donald Trump To Pardon Him, Claims He’s Been ‘Sexually Assaulted And Beat Up’ In Jail

Joe Exotic is reaching out to Donald Trump for help, arguing an array of reasons why he should be pardoned in new documents.

According to TMZ, “Tiger King” star Exotic has submitted a 257-page case to the president in a bid to be released from his 22-year murder-for-hire-sentence.

Exotic reportedly claimed he’s been sexually assaulted while behind bars, with him including a letter he sent to Donald Trump Jr. in his docs, in which he said: “I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.”

He went on, “Please be my hero… my hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling,” adding: “#TrumpJr.2024.”

Exotic, who said he fears he’ll die in prison before his scheduled 2037 release due to various medical issues, including suffering from anemia and common variable immune deficiency, was said to have insisted he never tried to kill his big cat rival, Carole Baskin, in the docs.

His lawyers insisted the “threats” were “simply another aspect of his showmanship… Joe’s jokes, at most, in bad taste, were merely jokes.”

Exotic also claimed he’s been “railroaded and betrayed, repeatedly,” blaming Jeff Lowe, the judge and others, as well as insisting the $3,000 he gave to the alleged hitmaker was not to shoot Baskin and was instead paid to “get the guy out of his hair.”

The docs then claimed one of the reasons the former zoo operator believed he was convicted was because of anti-gay sentiments.

He also admitted to shooting some tigers that were ill, but insisted that was the humane way of euthanizing them.

TMZ stated as well that Exotic had “submitted various character references, including one from Kerri Walker, whose cousin worked at the zoo.”

She reportedly made “an appeal to Trump, saying Exotic got a raw deal, just like Trump did with the ‘grab-’em-by-the-p***y’ tape.”

A letter from Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, was included, in which he stated Exotic had saved him from addiction.

Passage wrote, “I see a sweet, big heart man, with good intentions, who took a few steps down a dark road, and he’s just waiting to be pulled out of it.”

Exotic told Trump, “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.”

The publication stated they’d reached out to the prison for comment but were yet to hear back.

The letter comes after TMZ claimed Exotic’s team were due to fly out to Washington D.C. Wednesday, where Eric Love was planning to present the pardon application to someone he knew in The White House.