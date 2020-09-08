Jane Fonda Says She Was ‘Slipping Into Despair’ Before Launching Fire Drill Fridays Protests: ‘I Spent A Year Depressed’

Jane Fonda admits she was “slipping into despair” before launching her Fire Drill Fridays climate-change protests in Washington, D.C.

The 82-year-old, who just released her new book, What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action, has been arrested multiple times in a bid to raise awareness of the climate-change crisis.

She’s also hoping to pressure Congress into passing the Green New Deal; a climate change proposal to transition the U.S. away from fossil fuels and limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Fonda tells USA Today: “I was slipping into despair before I went to D.C. I spent a year depressed about climate change and feeling I wasn’t doing enough. Once I went to D.C. and began that action, my despondency disappeared.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda Hosts Virtual Fire Drill Friday In Honour Of Earth Day

Like everything else, the protests had to go virtual during the coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean hundreds of thousands still haven’t been turning up to show their support.

Fonda, who claims climate change is linked to the pandemic, says a recent Friday saw 600,000 people following across all platforms.

“Pandemics are becoming more and more frequent, and that itself is connected to the climate crisis,” Fonda shares, pointing out that as climate change warms weather and shortens winters, disease-carrying animals and insects begin to move into new areas.

The activist also says that cutting down forests releases bats and other animals into populated areas, possibly carrying diseases that humans aren’t immune to.

“What we learned from (COVID-19) is the importance of having a robust federal government, that it be prepared, and that it listen to the experts, the scientists,” she continues. “I think people really realize with COVID how non-resilient the United States is in the face of increasingly extreme weather events. We are not ready.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda Is Home Working ‘9 To 5’ To Save The Climate In TikTok Video

Fonda says that the upcoming U.S. presidential election is a “do or die” moment for climate reform.

“Maybe a whole lot of people, especially young people, were big supporters of Bernie Sanders, and they’re disappointed that he and his policies didn’t win,” Fonda says. “My message is: I’d rather push a moderate than fight a fascist,” the “moderate” being Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“We’re not asking them to send him a valentine, we’re not asking them to fall in love with him or date him,” Fonda says, urging young people to vote. “Come on, get over yourself, and get ready to fight the fight of your life.”