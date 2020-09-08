Disney Faces Controversy Over Filming ‘Mulan’ In China’s Xinjiang Province, Site Of Alleged Uyghur Muslim Internment Camps

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Jasin Boland/Disney via AP/CP Images
Human rights groups are demanding accountability from Disney, who released the live-action “Mulan” remake over the weekend.

Some viewers noticed the end credits thanked a number of Chinese government entities in Xinjiang Province, among them the publicized department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Committee.

This prompted many online to call Disney out for working with the alleged propaganda department in the Chinese region where the government is accused of perpetrating significant human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslims and other Muslim minority groups, including detaining over one million people in re-education and internment camps.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a portion of the film was also shot in the Xinjiang Province. In an interview with Architectural Digest, the production team also discussed spending months in the region researching locations for filming.

Amnesty International called Disney out for filming in the province and offering special thanks to the Xinjiang government agencies, calling on the company to release a human rights due-diligence report.

Disney has not commented on the criticism. The Chinese government has repeatedly called the claims of human rights abuses “baseless,” according to Sky News, and has said the detention camps are part of a peaceful program for security and economic development in the region.

“Mulan” has not been a stranger to political controversy. The film had already faced calls for boycott from critics of the Chinese government in Hong Kong after star Lie YiFei made comments on social media supporting police cracking down on pro-democracy protesters.

