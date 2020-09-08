Chloe x Halle Talk Music And Sisterhood: ‘Whenever We’re Apart, I Feel Like My Right Arm Is Missing’

Chloe x Halle have an unshakable bond.

The sisters are on the cover of the new Cosmopolitan, and in the issue they talk about their new album and their deep connection as sisters.

“Music has been such a healer for the Black community since the beginning of time,” Halle says of their album Ungodly Hour. “Maybe it could help some people distract their minds from quarantine and what’s going on in the world today with hope and positivity.”

Chloe x Halle. Photo: Ramona Rosales for Cosmopolitan

Sharing how close they are as siblings, Halle says, “Whenever we’re apart, I feel like my right arm is missing. I say this all the time: I’m not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing.”

Chloe adds that they complement each other naturally.

“We’re not trying to force anything or purposely construct two different narratives or suffocate the other into one type of way,” she explains.

Halle also says she tries to stay focused on what truly matters to her.

“I’ve realized the things that matter to me are my happiness, my family, being around the people I love, and keeping my spirit clean with their positive energy,” she says. “As long as I have that, no matter what happens, I am gucci, I am good.”

Chloe says of the importance of being good to herself: “Anytime something doesn’t work out, it’s not really healthy to say, ‘I was the reason it messed up.’ I’m still learning that. I’m learning that your happiness, you can’t put on someone else.”