Tom Hanks Returns To Australia To Complete Filming On Elvis Movie After Production Halted Due To Coronavirus Diagnosis

Back in March, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson made headlines for being among the first major celebrities to test positive for COVID-19.

At the time, the couple were in Australia, where Hanks was playing Col. Tom Parker, manager of Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic on the late music icon.

Production on the film was suspended while Hanks and Wilson were briefly hospitalized before quarantining at the rented home Down Under and, ultimately, returning to the U.S.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Says Doing Your Part To Stop Coronavirus Spread ‘Should Be So Simple’

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported that the 64-year-old actor was spotted arriving via private jet at Queensland’s Coolangatta Airport.

In photos obtained by the Mail, Hanks is seen exiting the jet, wearing an Adidas tracksuit and black face mask as he’s met by airport staffers outfitted in protective gear.

According to the Mail, Hanks — not accompanied by Wilson — was taken to the Oracle Resort in Broadbeach, on Australia’s Gold Coast, by a police escort.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Jokes That A COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Called ‘Hank-ccine’

Hanks’ return to Australia bolsters earlier reports that production on the big-budget biopic — starring Austin Butler as the King — is set to resume. Previously, the Brisbane Times reported that members of the crew had returned to the Gold Coast, where they underwent COVID-19 testing.

“We have about a month of pre-production before we even start filming,” one employee told the newspaper in mid-August. “We don’t have a [filming] start date. That part is still up in the air.”