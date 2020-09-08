Frances McDormand Makes A Life On The Road In Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ Teaser

Being a nomad is Frances McDormand’s new reality.

On Tuesday, the first teaser debuted for director Chloé Zhao’s highly anticipated film “Nomadland”, which will have its world premiere this week at the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

The short teaser reveals very little, showing McDormand walking through a community of people living out of their cars and RVs.

The film stars McDormand as Fern, a woman from a rural Nevada town whose economy collapses, prompting her to pack up her van and head out on the road to live as a nomad.

Real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells also star in the film, joining Fern on her journey through the American West.

The film is Zhao’s third feature after the acclaimed “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” and “The Rider”. She is also the director of Marvel’s “Eternals”, set for release next year.

“Nomadland” hits theatres December 4, 2020.