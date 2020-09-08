Armie Hammer And Lily James Star In First ‘Rebecca’ Trailer

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming flick “Rebecca”.

The teaser stars Armie Hammer as widower Maxim de Winter, who marries Lily James’ character.

The film is based on the famed 1938 novel by Daphne du Maurier and is directed by Ben Wheatley.

A synopsis reads, “After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast.

“Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life but she finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).”

“Being a massive film fan, it kind of called back to classic Hollywood stuff as much as anything,” Wheatley tells Entertainment Weekly of directing “Rebecca”.

“I wanted to do something romantic and I wanted to stretch that muscle, because it’s all well and good making lots of movies with horror and action in them, but that’s not the whole spectrum of experiences. When I read the script, I realized that a lot of the things I thought I knew about ‘Rebecca’ were wrong. I fell for all the twists and I thought I knew better than the script and I didn’t.”

Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 film “Rebecca” gained a number of nominations and won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1941.

“Rebecca” drops on Netflix and in select theatres October 21.