Kanye West Defends Meeting With Jared Kushner: ‘I Can Meet With Whoever I Want’

Kanye West has been taking heat for his presidential campaign amid allegations the whole thing is being encouraged by the Republican party as a way to siphon Black voters away from Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

West drew even further criticism when it was revealed that he met with Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and key adviser.

West addressed the controversy in the second part of his sit-down with Nick Cannon’s “Cannon Class” podcast.

“I just think, I say what I feel and I keep it real in a phony situation,” West tells Cannon.

West references his meeting with Jared Kushner, with Cannon pointing out that there are those in the media who think “he’s using you as a puppet.”

“I’m not one of these, ‘I’m Black so I’m Democrat,’ 95 per cent of Black People are Democrat. I wanted to meet with Bernie Sanders before, he wouldn’t meet with me,” says West.

“Now I’m fine to meet with Biden,” West declares. “I would meet with anybody. I love everybody. Jesus loves everybody!”

According to West, Kushner is “a friend of mine. I knew them before they was in the White House. Trump used to go to award shows with Puff Daddy.”

After a digression about working on Nas’ album, West adds: “Okay, I meet with Jared Kushner, and everybody want to ask me questions. This is my expedition I’m driving. I don’t gotta tell you… I can meet with whoever I want. You know why? Because I’m free.”

The interview can be viewed in its entirety above.