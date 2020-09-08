Lupita Nyong’o Shares Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o is still trying to make sense of Chadwick Boseman’s passing.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the “Black Panther” star shared a moving tribute to the actor, who died last month after a four-year battle with cancer.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Honoured As Hometown Hero In Native South Carolina

“I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense,” she began.

“The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning,” Nyong’o wrote. “I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seems like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless… Chadwick was one of those people.”

“Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time. I didn’t know him for long, but he had a profound effect on me in the time that I did,” she continued. “When we came together to make Black Panther, I remember being struck by his quiet, powerful presence. He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seems to operate from. You got the sense that he was fully present and also somehow fully aware of things in the distant future.”

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife, Michael B. Jordan And More Attend Late Actor’s Private Memorial In Malibu

Nyong’o went on, “When I was around Chadwick, I wanted to be better, less petty, more purposeful…He was fuelled by love, not fear. He moved quietly, deliberately and without imposing himself or his ideals on others. And yet he also made damn sure that his life meant something. He was unwavering about that. He cared so deeply about humanity, about Black people, about his people.”

She concluded, “He activated our pride. By pushing through and working with such high purpose in the films he chose to commit to, Chadwick has made the infinite his home. We are all charged by his work as a result, by his presence in our lives. His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come. He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his… Chadwick’s death is something that I can neither take in nor take in my stride right now. Perhaps with time… I’m going to take my time… and in his honor, I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same.”