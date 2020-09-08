Lana Del Rey: ‘I Will Die An Underdog And That’s Cool With Me’

Lana Del Rey expects to be remembered as an “underdog,” and she’s totally fine with that.

In the latest issue of Interview Magazine, the singer is interviewed by musician/songwriter/producer Jack Antonoff, who worked with her on her 2019 album, Norman F**king Rockwell.

“I subscribe to the idea that what’s going on in the macrocosm, whether it be in the presidency or a virus that keeps us isolated, is a reflection of what’s going on in the individual home and inside bedrooms and what people intimately talk about,” she said of the global pandemic.

“I think there’s been existential panic for a long time but people haven’t been paying attention to it because they’ve been too busy buying shoes. And shoes are cute. I love shoes. But now that you can’t go shopping, you have to look at your partner and be like, ‘I’ve lived with you for 20 years, but do I even know you?’ You realize maybe you’ve only ever allowed yourself to scratch the surface of yourself because if you went any deeper, you might have a mild meltdown for no reason, just out of the blue, and no amount of talking could explain why.”

“It’s just a part of your genetic makeup,” she added. “You could just be prone to panic. I think a lot of people are that way. I got a lot of s**t for not only talking about it but talking about lots of other things for a super-long time. I don’t feel justified in it because I’m not the kind of artist who’s ever going to get justified.”

Looking towards her ultimate legacy, Del Rey thinks she’ll continue to be misunderstood.

“I will die an underdog and that’s cool with me,” she explained. “But I was right to ask, ‘Why are we here? Where did we come from? What are we doing? What happens if this insane, crazy, sci-fi crisis happens, and then you’re stuck with yourself, and you’re stuck with your partner who doesn’t pay attention to you?’ I’m not saying it’s more relevant than ever, but my concern for myself, the country, the world — I knew we weren’t prepared for something like this, mentally. I also think it’s a really good thing that we’ve gotten to this point where we have to bump up against ourselves, because it’s not going to be the same when the Beverly Center reopens.”