Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez Star In Coach’s Collab With Jean-Michel Basquiat

Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez and other famous faces are joining forces with Coach for their new Jean-Michel Basquiat campaign.

The collection, inspired by the work of artist Basquiat, debuted on the runway last February as part of Coach’s Fall 2020 collection. The collab highlights Basquiat’s artwork and values.

The new campaign stars Jordan and Lopez, along with Jeremy Lin and Yang Zi and Basquiat’s niece, Jessica Kelly.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife, Michael B. Jordan And More Attend Late Actor’s Private Memorial In Malibu

Photo: Coach/Micaiah Carter

Photo: Coach/Micaiah Carter

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Releases Emotional Statement After The Death Of Chadwick Boseman, ‘I Wish We Had More Time’

“Basquiat is one of my heroes,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a statement. “He embodied the creative, inclusive spirit of New York and was a force for change in his community. I am proud to celebrate his work and values and help bring them to a new generation. I’m also incredibly grateful for the support and trust given to me by Basquiat’s family, and would like to thank them for their help in creating this collection and campaign.”

Basquiat died in 1988, making the new collection a celebration of the artist.

“We really love this collection from Coach,” said Jeanine Basquiat, sister of Basquiat. “They did a great job in capturing the spirit and energy of Jean-Michel’s work and putting together a perfect group of creative talent to bring this to life. We’ve always been fans of Coach, so this is a dream project for us.”

The Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection is available for purchase now.