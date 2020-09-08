‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ To Kick Off With A ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reunion — See The Star-Studded Lineup

“The Drew Barrymore Show” kicks off with a bang with a star-studded lineup next week.

Monday will see a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion, with guests Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu joining their former co-star Barrymore on the show, nearly 20 years after the blockbuster film premiered.

Barrymore also reunites with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler, and has a big surprise in store for a deserving family of essential workers in one of the show’s signature segments, “Designed by Drew”.

Reese Witherspoon and actor Billy Eichner are among the guests Tuesday, with Jane Fonda appearing on the show Wednesday to discuss her new book on climate change.

Barrymore also teams up with actress Gabrielle Union to surprise a struggling small business owner who is changing the lives of others one wig at a time. Plus, a quarantine fashion show with fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Thursday will see Charlize Theron and new “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks join Barrymore, while Billy Porter is set to appear on the show Friday. For more info click here.

Fans can watch “The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show” below ahead of Monday’s big premiere.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres September 14 on Global.