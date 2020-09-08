Coco Rocha Responds After Being Accused Of ‘Hiding’ Her Pregnancy Bump On Social Media

Coco Rocha is being completely transparent with her fans.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Canadian fashion model, who is currently expecting her third child with husband James Conran, addressed social media trolls criticizing her of “hiding” her pregnancy bump.

In a post, which featured the model flaunting her growing bump poolside in a high-waisted bikini, Rocha explained how some commenters were telling her to be “proud” of her bump and “show it more,” despite her being open about her pregnancy and announcing it publicly five weeks ago.

“Never tell a woman what part of her body you think you have a right to see on her social media,” the model wrote. “Please try to love yourself and your own life instead of wasting your days criticizing someone else.”

She added, “I’m 100% loving my life, my family, my pregnancy, my body, my bump, and especially my day by the pool!”

The following day, Rocha shared a sweet photo with her five-year-old daughter, Ioni James Conran, and her two-year-old son, Iver Eames Conran, while enjoying some family time in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Taking note of her “favourite little people” growing up “too fast,” Rocha unveiled the sex of her soon-to-be newborn: “I’m so thankful for them, their daddy, and their baby sister coming soon!”