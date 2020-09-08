Former U.S. President Bill Clinton To Launch New Podcast

Bill Clinton will be joining the ranks of Joe Rogan, Marc Maron and a gaggle of other professional talkers as the former U.S. president prepares to launch his own podcast.

According to a report in Deadline, America’s 42nd president has partnered with iHeartMedia to helm a new podcast, which is said to “build” on a podcast launched last year for the Clinton Foundation, “Why Am I Telling You This?”, hosted by his daughter Chelsea Clinton.

The new podcast, said a source, will be distributed via the iHeartPodcast Network.

“Why Am I Telling You This?” featured the former First Daughter interviewing such high-profile guests Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, activist chef José Andrés and even former U.S. President George W. Bush.

“The podcast is inspired by President Clinton’s belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to give people the opportunity to live their best life story,” said Craig Minassian, chief communications and marketing officer for the Clinton Foundation, who confirmed the deal to Deadline.

“The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide-range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world,” Minassian added.

In addition, Deadline reports, Hillary Clinton is also expected to launch a solo podcast later this year, which will be a coproduction of the Clinton Foundation and At Will Media.

And Hillary won’t be the only former U.S. First Lady to get into the podcast game in 2020. Michelle Obama launched her own podcast on July 29 this year.