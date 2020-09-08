Kaitlyn Bristowe Felt Like An ‘A**hole’ After Calling Juan Pablo Galavis The ‘Worst Bachelor Ever’

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t holding back when it comes to talking about former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis.

While appearing on the finale of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!”, Bristowe revealed what she truly thought of the leading man for season 18 of the reality dating series.

“Worst Bachelor ever,” she quipped. “Is that rude? I feel bad saying that. What comes to mind is, like, he just wasn’t what America wants to see in a man.”

Standing up for her fellow Bachelorette Clare Crawley, the 35-year-old addressed the infamous, unseen moment involving the Crawley and Galavis during the finale of season 18.

Many Rose lovers remember when Crawley revealed the former professional soccer player told her “something that no woman wants to hear” and said it was “some sexual thing” while the cameras were away during their overnight date.

“It was just disgusting,” Bristowe said. “I just feel like the way a man speaks to a woman — the way that people speak to each other — it’s a respect thing. When that’s what happens when the cameras are off, I don’t know why she didn’t, like, run as she fast as she could in that moment.”

Bristowe also revealed she had originally signed up to be on Galavis’s season but was “glad” she wasn’t selected.

“I think a few bullets have been dodged in my ‘Bachelor’ journey.”

However, shortly after the episode aired, Bristowe was criticized for her comments on Galavis.

I actually felt like such an ass hole watching tonight. I just didn’t like the way he disrespected Clare. I couldn’t even watch myself back tonight because I felt so mean :( I was just trying to empower Clare. https://t.co/jbWqtODvF3 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 8, 2020

Hey I’m Canadian. And I’m not what Americans wanted to see. I was genuinely just trying to stand up for Clare — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 8, 2020

Just last week, Bristowe emotionally spoke out on her Instagram Story after trolls criticized her appearance during the “Dancing With the Stars” cast announcement on “Good Morning America”.