‘The Bachelor’ To Start Bubble Production Later This Month

Bachelor Nation fans will be getting a lot of “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” content in the coming months.

Not only is it a little over a month until we get to see Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams find love on “The Bachelorette”, but “The Bachelor”, starring Matt James, will begin production later this month.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette”s Becca Kufrin Moves To L.A. After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Crawley and her cast and crew filmed this past summer in what ABC calls a “bubble” production on “The Bachelorette” set, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. James and his season will follow a similar protocol for filming of “The Bachelor”.

ABC’s Rob Mills confirmed to Deadline that production for the upcoming season of “The Bachelor” will begin at the end of September, making room for a premiere date in January like previous years.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Clare Crawley Kisses Contestants, Dazzles On Night One In First Look At Her Season

“Right before we started, around July 4, as excited as everyone was to get it started, we’d heard about other productions that had had outbreaks even in a bubble and had to shut down,” Mills explained. “So, for us, starting was not the victory, it was the finish. The fact that it’s in the can and we have an entire season of ‘The Bachelorette’ that will air is fantastic. It’s a big deal to have all of our signature shows on this fall.”

Crawley kicked off filming her season, before Adams stepped in. It is understood that Crawley found love in the middle of production.

“The Bachelorette” returns Oct. 13.