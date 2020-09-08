Baby Yoda Is A Star In First Look At ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

It’s time to get amped for the return of Baby Yoda.

With “The Mandalorian” season 2 set to premiere Oct. 20 on Disney+, Entertainment Weekly shared a number of first-look images from the new season, along with two special covers featuring Mando and Baby Yoda.

On working with the little puppet, also known as the Child, Mando actor Pedro Pascal said, “Ironically, it’s the very small physical gesture, those specific intonations in a voice, that make him compelling. A little goes a long way.”

Producer Dave Filoni said, “Last season, the Child was on set and we weren’t sure with the puppet if we would even use much of it — and it turned out, we used a lot of it.”

He added, “But in season 2, he was the biggest thing on the set. There was a total shift around him. Everybody liked him before, but he wasn’t quite the celebrity that he was in season 2. This time, he was quite a big deal.”

Looking forward to the new season, actress Gina Carano promised, “The first season was just the beginning of a huge story, they take the gloves off even more in season 2.”