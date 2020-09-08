Gord Bamford Raises $100K For Mental Health Charities From Drive-In Concert Series

Earlier this summer, multiple CCMA and CMA award-winning country singer Gord Bamford launched the Drive In for Mental Health, a series of socially distanced drive-in concerts held throughout Alberta.

Presented by ATB Financial, the shows weren’t just to entertain fans starved of live music, but also had another goal: to raise money for mental health charities throughout Alberta.

On Tuesday, Bamford revealed the shows have $100,000, which he donated to Alberta mental health charities.

“In the months following the initial stages of quarantine, it became pretty obvious that people, not just those in the music industry were seriously missing live entertainment,” shared Bamford.

“When ATB approached me with the idea to do something meaningful for mental health, I was all in,” he added. “It helps us all getting back out there — the fans, the crew, and ultimately the mental health charities that are providing a crucial service for our communities right here at home.”

In fact, Bamford’s unique social distancing drive-in series during the summer months was just what country music fans, who have been self-isolating and social distancing since mid-March, in Alberta needed.

“It has been a true blessing in the state this world is in to be able to play music for people as well as give back to the communities,” said Bamford. “It would not have been possible without the support and belief of ATB, so I want to thank them dearly. I’m looking forward to playing more shows and continuing to provide Canadians with socially responsible entertainment.”

With over $100,000 raised to date, the money will be split between the following mental health charities in Alberta; Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre, Wood’s Homes & Lethbridge Family Services, Breaking Free Foundation & CMHA (Calgary), CMHA Alberta Northwest (Grande Prairie) and CMHA Alberta Southeast (Medicine Hat).