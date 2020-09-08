Jessie James Decker Says Only A ‘Small Group Of Children’ Came Over For Son’s Birthday Amid Pandemic

Jessie James Decker celebrated her son’s fifth birthday with a small celebration.

On Sunday, the country singer shared photos from her son Eric’s birthday party, but she faced some criticism over having other children over.

“No pandemic there anymore?” one commenter questioned.

Decker responded directly, “I understand your concern. We’ve been very careful. This small group of children celebrating Bubby are already in the same class at school so we are around each other all the time already.”

The birthday party featured the usual cake, along with cotton candy and a piñata for the kids to smash open outdoors.