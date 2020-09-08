Mary J. Blige Says Self-Isolating During The Pandemic Has Helped Her To Grow ‘Deeper In Love’ With Herself

Mary J. Blige is practicing more self-love amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the October 2020 cover star of Health magazine, the 49-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer and actress opens up about the difficult lessons she has learned while in isolation.

“I’m going to take away a real appreciation of this me time,” Blige says. “I was already liking me, and now I have grown deeper in love with myself because I love my own company. I don’t think any of us realized how fast we had been moving.”

She adds, “I really appreciate this rest and this silence, so that I can hear more clearly what’s going on. When you’re by yourself, you’re either going to be your own best friend and be honest and real with yourself, or you’re going to be your own worst enemy and deceive yourself. It’s been so clear to me that I am my best friend.”

Explaining that “self-love is the hardest thing to feel because we live in a world where everybody is hurting,” the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul goes on to say that “until you get satisfied with who you are, other people won’t ever be satisfied.”

Blige contends, “That’s the growing process. That’s learning how to love and hug yourself and say, ‘You know what? I love you, Mary. I love you, Beautiful. I love you, Gorgeous. I love you, Smart Woman. I love you, Talented Woman.’ That’s a practice I do every single day.”

Meanwhile, the artist also addresses how she was affected by the senseless killing of George Floyd back in May and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that arose.

“This has affected me the same way it has affected the world,” she tells Health. “So much emotion, outrage, and anger has caused us all to respond the only way we knew how. It was traumatizing to see them kill this man for no reason—and so many of us every day for so many years. We have had years of frustration and years of being ignored, but all of this has brought change. We still have a long way to go, and this is why Black lives will always matter.”