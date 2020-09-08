‘After’ Movie Series Is Getting Two More Sequels

The “After” series is in it for the long run.

With the second movie in the franchise, “After We Collided”, out on Oct. 23, stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin went on Instagram to announce some big news.

“There have been lots of people working really hard behind-the-scenes,” Fiennes Tiffin began.

Langford then revealed, “And we can finally tell you guys that the third and the fourth movies are officially going into production.”

Based on the bestselling novels by Anna Todd, the films, which also star Dylan Sprouse, follow the complicated love lives of young college students.

“In this second instalment based on the worldwide bestseller ‘After’, we follow Hessa’s intense breakup and its aftermath. Will love overcome the past?” the second film’s official description reads.